Snag that perfect Instagram photo and cozy up in one of Gurney’s heated igloos overlooking Narragansett Bay and Newport Bridge. Each igloo has its own theme, including Winter Wonderland, Tropical Oasis, and Fortune Teller, complete with their own design, activities and cocktail pairings.

Dates Available: November 22, 2019 – February 29, 2020

Availability: 7 days a week, but guests will have to make a reservation on Thursday – Sunday

Pricing:

Igloos – $25/person which will all go to the Make-a-Wish Foundation

Cocktail Menu

Winter Wonderland Theme

Cocktail Name: South Pole Hot Cocoa

South Pole Hot Cocoa Vodka/peppermint schnapps/corso hot chocolate/house made peppermint marshmallow/ candy cane crumble

Tropical Summer:

Cocktail Name: Strawberry Jungle Bird-

Strawberry Jungle Bird- Light rum/ dark rum/campari/strawberries/pineapple/lime

Fortune Teller / Tarot Card:

Cocktail Name: The Oracle-

The Oracle- Pea Tendril Gin/green chartreuse/luxardo/lime/lavender/bubble smoke

For inquiries or reservations, call 401.851.3325 or email scarpetta@gurneysresorts.com