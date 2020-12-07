Larry Legend, Basketball Jesus, the Hick from Frenchlick, the greatest of all-time! Happy 63rd birthday, Larry Joe Bird!



3× NBA champion (1981, 1984, 1986)

2× NBA Finals MVP (1984, 1986)

3× NBA Most Valuable Player (1984–1986)

12× NBA All-Star (1980–1988, 1990–1992)

NBA All-Star Game MVP (1982)

9× All-NBA First Team (1980–1988)

All-NBA Second Team (1990)

3× NBA All-Defensive Second Team (1982–1984)

NBA Rookie of the Year (1980)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (1980)

3× Three-point Shootout champion (1986–1988)

NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team

No. 33 retired by Boston Celtics

John R. Wooden Award (1979)

Naismith College Player of the Year (1979)

AP National Player of the Year (1979)

Oscar Robertson Trophy (1979)

Adolph Rupp Trophy (1979)

NABC Player of the Year (1979)

2× MVC Player of the Year (1978–1979)

2× Consensus first team All-American (1978–1979)

The greatest of all-time!