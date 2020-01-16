Welcome to Sea Grace – your exclusive New England escape and easily the nicest home on the market in Rhode Island!

Sea Grace on Ocean Road in Narragansett was just listed at $18.95 million and this custom built beauty has it all! Privacy times a million, dramatic sunrises and epic reflective sunsets, views of Newport and Jamestown, and on the 4th of July you can sit in your backyard and watch fireworks displays from six different communities!

This extraordinary Rhode Island residence on nearly two oceanfront acres boasts 12,000 square feet of exquisitely showcased luxury living. Specifically selected for its absolute privacy, this location was carefully chosen by the current owners to custom build a six bedroom – seven full, two half bath masterpiece with unprecedented craftsmanship and attention to detail.

From the dramatic dining room to the breathtaking kitchen and inviting living rooms, this sensational estate boasts striking design and decor throughout. 145 windows display streaming natural light and mesmerizing views of the Atlantic Ocean and beyond.

The sprawling lawn coupled with the expansive 5,000 square foot limestone terrace features spectacular entertaining space including an outdoor chef’s kitchen, a 36 foot infinity pool, and a brilliant water-fire feature. Sea Grace defines elegance and perfection and aren’t many like it anywhere on the planet!

Once you see it, you’ll want to stay.

• 2+/- acres

• 12,000+/- SF

• 6 bedrooms

• 7 full baths, 2 half baths

• 4 fireplaces

• 2 laundry rooms

• 2 offices

• Expansive great room

• Fully equipped gym

• 102 bottle wine storage

• First residential home with an LCD Times Square-style “living art wall”

• 10 zone geothermal heating/cooling system

• 3 car garage (approx. 12ft ceiling)

• Abundant storage

• 4 home informal association

Exclusively Listed by

Jeannemarie Conley

Managing Director

Compass • Greater Boston

jmc@compass.com

617.312.3991