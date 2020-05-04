Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, has passed away at age 90 according to a statement released Monday by the Miami Dolphins.

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years,” the statement said. “He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.”

The team said Coach Shula passed away peacefully at home.

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

Shula is the winningest coach in NFL history with a regular-season record of 328-156-6 and a postseason record of 19-17. Bill Belichick has the active record with 273 wins as an NFL head coach.