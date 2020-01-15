Lila Delman Real Estate is pleased to announce Ryan Elsman, former Director of Marketing & Public Relations, as the firm’s Chief Operating Officer. The firm is also pleased to introduce Brandyn Brunelle, former Creative Director, as Chief Creative Officer. The pair will work hand-in-hand with Owners John Hodnett and Pamela Delman-Hodnett on strategic growth and daily operations of Lila Delman Real Estate, while continuing to oversee the firm’s overarching marketing strategy.

Since joining the company in 2017, Elsman and Brunelle have been instrumental in the re- branding, growth and expansion of Lila Delman Real Estate, most recently exemplified by the firm’s record breaking 2019, with over $560,000,000 in total sales volume. Additionally, the duo is attributed with Lila Delman’s continued leadership in marketing and ever-expanding suite of client services.

“Over the course of the last year and a half, Ryan and Brandyn have assumed many leadership responsibilities at Lila Delman Real Estate,” commented John Hodnett, President/Broker-Owner of Lila Delman. “In light of Melanie Delman’s passing, the two have provided leadership, strength, and dedication that have helped pave the way for a professional and progressive company going forward. It has become evident to Pam and I that both are key to the continued success and expansion of the firm.”







“One would be hard-pressed to match the talent and work ethic of Ryan and Brandyn in the real estate industry,” added Pamela Delman-Hodnett, Owner of Lila Delman. “Their intelligence, kindness, and strength proudly continue my mother Lila’s legacy, ensuring that the best is yet to come.”

Former New York City residents turned Rhode Islanders, Elsman and Brunelle moved to Newport in 2017, where they currently reside. Prior to joining Lila Delman, Ryan worked in operations and strategy for a team of real estate brokers out of Compass’s flagship office while Brandyn served as right hand to the principle of a high-end residential design firm. The two are energized about the year ahead and look forward to continuing to make a significant impact on Rhode Island’s real estate industry as a whole.