Alright folks we have a missing cat in the Lower Bliss mine Road area.. He has a chip, no tags, he’s super friendly and he’s a big boy!

Our fugitive has been on the run for 5 days.. Average foot speed over uneven ground barring injuries is 4 miles-per-hour. That gives us a radius of ummm….carry the 4….uhhh, a lot!

What I need out of each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse, boathouse, gatehouse and doghouse in that area. Checkpoints go up every 15 miles.

Your fugitive’s name is Mr. Wendall Go get him!

Please call 970.618.9592 if you see him!