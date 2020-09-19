Alright folks we have a missing cat in the Mumford Avenue area.

He is an indoor kitty, 10-years-old and the sweetest, most loving kitty.

Our fugitive has been on the run for 2 days.. Average foot speed over uneven ground barring injuries is 4 miles-per-hour. That gives us a radius of ummm….carry the 4….uhhh, a lot!

What I need out of each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse, boathouse, gatehouse and doghouse in that area. Checkpoints go up every 15 miles.

Your fugitive’s name is Symba. Go get him!

Be on the lookout for this cat and report any sightings.

Please share and call 508 254-0470 when spotted or found.