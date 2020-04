The Newport Flower Show has been postponed according to a social media post on the Preservation Society’s Facebook page.

“With much regret, we announce that the 25th Newport Flower Show, scheduled for ‪June 19-21, 2020‬, at Rosecliff, has been postponed until ‪June 18-20, 2021‬. The show will retain its theme, “Voices In The Garden,” and all of the competitive classes will remain the same.”

No word on if tickets will be refunded.