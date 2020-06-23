Newport Helicopter Tours celebrates its 20th anniversary this June.

“We have flown over 60,000 guests since 2000 and continue to strive to provide the best air tour experience in the industry” stated Jeff Codman President and Chief pilot.

All current helicopters were purchased brand new with added custom features like Bose noise cancelling headsets and XM radio. They fly Robinson R-44 helicopters, one of the safest, most popular helicopters in the world. While they are most known for their private scenic helicopter tours over the pristine coastline of Rhode Island, they also provide video/still aerial photography with special camera mounts for Lidar and Cineflex movie cameras for high-end clients throughout New England. For those looking to get to an out of state office meeting, or just want to get away to the Islands or beyond, they offer charter services.

Newport Helicopter Tours is a family run business located at the Newport State Airport in Newport, Rhode Island. Jeff Codman, owner and chief pilot, does all of the flying and maintenance on his helicopters. Jeff has over 30 years experience flying helicopters. While mother- daughter duo, Kristin and Lily, keep the office running smoothly, and help all guests feel comfortable. Also on scene is, son Jeff Jr., working diligently editing tour videos for guests.

During these uncertain times with the COVID-19 pandemic, Newport Helicopter Tours is taking precautions to keep all guests safe. They are currently only able to bring two guests up at a time. They have designed a plexiglass barrier between the front and back seats, so the two guests will sit in the back of the helicopter. All areas from the office to the helicopter will be properly sanitized between flights. The goal is to make all guests feel safe and comfortable. They aim to keep your family, as well as theirs, safe during these crazy times.