Travel + Leisure Magazine has named Newport, RI the Best Place to Travel in July! in the world!

Here’s what they had to say about our City by the Sea.

Just about three hours from New York and about half that drive time from Boston, Newport is the ideal place to enjoy sea breezes, beach days, ocean views, and just being outdoors. Whether you’re looking for a leisurely walk, a bike ride, or a challenging hike, you’ll find your perfect trail in Newport. The famed Cliff Walk, Audubon Nature Center, and East Bay Bike Path are just a few of the options. For a change of scenery from the beach or walking paths, visitors can tour historic mansions built by the country’s wealthiest families in the late 19th century. Take a boat tour of Newport Harbor to learn about its history and enjoy cool ocean air at the same time, or browse the artisan shops and casual eateries in the Broadway District. Deciding where to stay will be part of the fun, and you’ll find many lodging options including The Wayfinder Hotel, just opened with an extensive collection of local art. The historic Hotel Viking, set atop Newport’s Historic Hill neighborhood, offers renovated guest rooms and a rooftop bar with 360-degree ocean views. The luxury boutique Chanler at Cliff Walk, once a New York congressman’s family retreat, features 20 uniquely-designed rooms with a vintage atmosphere. Surrounded by Narragansett Bay, Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina is just minutes from downtown Newport. The Vanderbilt, dating to 1909, is a meticulously restored Newport mansion.

Newport topped the list that includes Maui, Lake Tahoe, Santa, Fe, Charleston and Breckenridge.

Here’s our thoughts

Where to stay:

Eats:

If you’re looking for some great spots to dine, we recommend hitting up local favorites such as Tavern on Broadway, Fluke, LaForge Casino Restaurant, Scarpetta and The Deck!

Party:

The party never stops at Gurney’s, The Deck, Dockside, and Tavern on Broadway and LaForge are the goto spots for locals all year round.

Don’t miss:

No trip to Newport is complete without a trip to the Audrain Automobile Museum.

Taste the flavor:

Swing by the Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. and sample some of their award winning creations.

Founded in 1999 by four college friends, Newport Storm Brewery was the original production craft brewery in Rhode Island. They created more than 100 distinctive beers while keeping things local and authentic. From their flagship Hurricane Amber Ale to seasonal brews made with Rhode Island grown ingredients, to beers aged in rum barrels, the brewery has been in the vanguard of craft brewing for nearly 20 years.

In 2006 the crew began distilling craft spirits. They were the first distillery in Rhode Island in 135 years and currently produce whiskey, a single barrel rum, and an overproof white rum.

Dress for success:

