Newport Polo is opening the largest and newest Indoor Professional Equestrian Facility within 100 miles for winter equestrian activities starting in January. Located off I-195 along the RI/MA state line.

An Open House will welcome visitors on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-6PM.

At its new indoor facility, Newport Polo will host intercollegiate home games for Brown U Men and Women’s polo teams, Roger Williams U Men and Women’s polo teams, and the Newport Girls Interscholastic team, as well as weekly practices for the teams. Additionally, the Newport Polo Club will hold weekly polo practices and monthly tournaments.

“A clear span arena of this size allows for full speed and competitive training for the horses and players,” explains Keating, “to ensure that our intercollegiate and interscholastic teams and horse strings are in top form to compete in the regional and national USPA tournaments coming up in February and March”.