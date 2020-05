The City of Newport has postponed their 2020 annual Fourth of July Fireworks display due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to authorize the city manager to postpone and reschedule to a later day was made Wednesday night during their regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

Sources say that City Manager Joe Nicholson is looking to reschedule for Labor Day weekend. Saturday, September 5th with a rain date of Sunday, September 6th

developing…