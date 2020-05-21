Despite a strong entry list from the United States and abroad, and the exhaustive efforts of the New York Yacht Club along with the governing bodies for the ORC and IRC rating rules, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 ORC/IRC World Championships, originally scheduled for Sept. 25 to Oct. 3 at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court in Newport, R.I.

“The impact of the coronavirus has been felt throughout the sporting world,” said Christopher J. Culver, Vice Commodore of the New York Yacht Club. “Given the challenges involved with shipping boats and teams to the United States from Europe and elsewhere and the lead time required for foreign teams to make a competitive run at this prestigious world title, we don’t feel that a representative world championship is possible.”

The 2020 ORC/IRC World Championship was to bring top sailing teams from around the globe to battle on Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay for one of three coveted world titles. The regatta would’ve been scored using a combination of the two most popular rating rules in the sport, ORC and IRC, and racing would’ve been a mix of around-the-buoys racing and longer, offshore courses.

