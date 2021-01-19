President Donald J. Trump is expected pardon around 100 people in his final full day in office Tuesday. The Tiger King, Joe Exotic, and his legal team are so confident that he’ll receive a pardon that they have a limo parked near his prison with a hair and makeup team ready to go.

Eric Love, who is leading Exotic’s legal team, said, “We have a good reason to believe it will come through,” reports the New York Post. “We’re confident enough we already have a limousine parked about half a mile from the prison. We are really in action mode now.”

“We are not going to have any cameras with us. It’s going to be a very private moment,” Love told the outlet. Love also noted that Exotic will want to camera-ready first, according to the New York Post.

“Joe is a very flamboyant person — Joe is a colorful personality. And if you look at someone when they’ve been incarcerated, they don’t look like that when they’re coming out,” Love said.

Joe Exotic is currently one year into a 22 year sentence for hiring a hitman to kill Carole Baskin.