The 2020 Rhode Island National Guard Air Show has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the event was scheduled for June, Rhode Island leadership made the proactive decision to cancel the event and focus RING activities on protecting the health and safety of our fellow Americans.

“During this pandemic response, your Rhode Island National Guard has been mobilized to fight against the spread of the virus, training civilian medical personnel, staffing various call centers, distributing food and necessities to the most vulnerable, and performing a number of other critical functions. As such, our resources need to be acutely focused on the mitigation of the spread of this virus while remaining ready for our mission as the primary combat reserve of the Army and Air Force,” Maj. Gen. Christopher Callahan said in a statement Wednesday.

After taking 2019 off due to a high number of deployments, the Rhode Island National Guard Air Show was scheduled to take place June 20-21.