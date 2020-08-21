Robert G. Driscoll, age 70, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on August 19, 2020 after a brief illness. Robert was born in Newport, RI to George and Eloise (Phillips) Driscoll. Bob graduated from Brown University and the University of Maine School of Law.

He worked in private practice for many years before taking on the position of Town Administrator for Portsmouth, RI from 1990-2011. He also served as Town Solicitor and served on the Town Council. He remained active through the community, serving on the Board of Directors for the Portsmouth Free Public Library, the State CRMC, RI League of Cities and Towns, and the Police Officers Standards Board. For several years, Bob also enjoyed sharing his knowledge and experience as a professor of Business Law at Salve Regina University, and was proud to be a lifelong Portsmouth resident, serving his community and sharing its history.

Robert is survived by his companion Susan Barrett of Portsmouth, his brother Gerald Driscoll and his wife Heidi of Wakefield, and a sister Patricia Driscoll of East Providence.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Churchyard in Portsmouth.

Donations may be made in his memory to Portsmouth Free Public Library, 2658 E Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871.