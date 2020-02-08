(Obituary via Memorial Funeral Home)

Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Ehefrau, Mutti, Schwester, Omi

Her presence, we so miss.

Every encounter with Trudi involved grace, class and fun.

Trudi Mackin, originally from Austria, who built our family foundation in America, sadly passed away on February 1, 2020.

Trudi was born in Salzburg, Austria. She was the daughter of the late Vincent Habeler and the late Josefine Habeler.

Trudi is pre-deceased by her husband MCPO William Paul Mackin, her loving partner, friend, husband and soulmate.

She is survived by her children, David George and his wife Dawne, Kathleen Watts and her husband Jay, Paul Mackin and his wife Patty, Parrish Mackin and his wife Anne Marie, as well as fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

Trudi was also the sister of Jeanette Peyton (Salzburg, Austria), Sonia Wimmer (Vienna, Austria) and Silvia Wimmer. (Vienna, Austria)

Upon her arrival to the United States, Trudi vivaciously learned the English language, assimilating into the American culture, becoming an American citizen with pride.

Trudi completed a 25-year career with the Newport Hospital. Trudi’s time at Newport Hospital was a source of happiness for her, having made many special and lasting relationships with her co-workers.

Trudi had a passion for travel to Austria, Hawaii and Vegas to name a few. She loved the Opera and her Gardens. Truly any classy thing that came her way – she was “all in.”

Most of all her family and friends were her main love. She always remembered each of her 4 Children, 15 grandchildren and 19 grandchildren’s birthdays and made a point to let them know she especially treasured their birth with a gift or a card or just a phone call.

Trudi was known by her family to be a very pragmatic person and would tell her children in their younger years- “Man muss die Dinge nehmen, wie sie kommen.” “You have to take things as they come.”

Instilling the notion that life is hard work at times and we should try and enjoy life and not make it more difficult by trying to change things we have no control over.

Please join our family for calling hours on Monday, February 17th, 2020, from 4PM to 7PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. We look forward to your memories.

A private funeral will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, if we were to channel Trudi – donations to St Jude’s Hospital would be top of mind for her, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.