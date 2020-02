Hair Club for Men founder Sy Sperling has passed away at his home in Boca Raton, FL after a lengthy illness, spokeswoman Terri Lynn said Thursday.

He was 78 years-old.

Sperling was famous for the TV commercials where he proclaimed “I’m not only the Hair Club president but I’m also a client.”

He is survived by his wife Susan, his daughter Shari Sperling, his son Andrew Sperling and his sister Rosalie Slute.