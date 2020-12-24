President Donald Trump announced 26 new pardons and three commutations to Trump loyalists Wednesday evening, including Roger Stone, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s father, Charles.

On Tuesday Trump pardoned 15 people including four former Blackwater USA guards convicted in the killings of 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians in 2007, two men convicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and two former Republican congressmen who admitted committing financial-related crimes.

“Mr. President, my family and I humbly thank you for the Presidential Pardon that you bestowed on me today. Words cannot adequately convey how grateful we are,” Manafort said in a statement following the pardon. “History will record that your Presidency accomplished more in 4 years than any of your modern-day predecessors. You truly did ‘Make America Great Again.'”

“On behalf of my family and myself, I wish to praise God and give my deepest thanks to President Donald J. Trump for his extraordinary act of justice in issuing me a presidential pardon, ” Stone said in a statement following the announcement.