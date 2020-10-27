Drive Away In a Future Classic & Support the Audrain Automobile Museum

Here’s your chance to own a future classic and help to support the mission of the Audrain Automobile Museum. They are selling only 2,500 tickets at $25 each for a chance to win this 2004 Audi TT Roadster. It’s been wrapped in a classic silver and white racing livery, befitting its inspirations and they’ve even left the number roundels blank for the winner- who will get to have their own special number put on the car!

Buy a ticket for a chance to win this neat car and help Audrain bring more great automotive history to life for their visitors and their community

The Audi TT was destined to be a classic from the moment the concept appeared in 1994. First, the design- Freeman Thomas and J Mays found inspiration in sources as varied as music, art and architecture in the unique shape.

Of course the four rings of the Audi logo are from the Auto Union company from which Audi came. Audi, DKW, Horch and Wanderer were the four elements and in the 1930s, they built legendary race cars – The Silver Arrows- that dominated circuits and set speed records.

The design of the TT recalls those mighty machines as well as paying homage to another brand that became part of Audi, NSU. Builders of remarkable motorcycles that triumphed in the most demanding race of all, the Tourist Trophy, or “TT”, NSU’s performance and championship race cars of the 1960s were called ‘TT’.

The raffle runs until December 28, 2020.

Tickets can be purchased at the museum and over the phone by calling 401.856.4420!