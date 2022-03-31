$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Rhode Island

Someone won $1 million in last night’s Powerball® drawing. The winning ticket matched all five numbers but not the Powerball® number to win $1,000,000. Mutual Mart, 900 Charles St., North Providence, sold the winning ticket. The prize has yet to be claimed.

Saturday’s estimated Powerball® jackpot is $222 million.

While waiting for the big Powerball® winner to come forward to claim, both “Premier VIP” second chance winners came in to pick their prizes for the first-ever “Winner’s Choice” second chance drawing. Winners can choose from Trip Prizes or $4,000 cash.

Michaela Miller of Warwick opted to take the $4,000 cash prize so she and her son could plan their own trip together!

Kathleen Whewell of Lincoln also took the $4,000 cash prize so she could have even more options to spend her winnings.

The next “Premier VIP” second chance drawing is May 11, 2022. Players can enter their non-winning “Premier VIP” tickets by first joining or logging into Rhode Island Lottery’s VIP Club, then by entering the serial number found on the front of each ticket.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!