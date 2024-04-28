15th Annual “Cause for Paws” Car Show Set to Rev Up Warwick, RI

Get ready to rev your engines and paw your way to the 15th Annual “Cause for Paws” Car Show, roaring to life on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 171 Service Place, located at 171 Service Avenue, Warwick, RI 02886. The gates swing open at 9 am sharp, promising a day filled with classic cars, family fun, and furry friends. In case of rain, mark your calendars for the rescheduled date on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

This year’s event promises to be a treat for automobile enthusiasts of all stripes, with a diverse lineup of classic cars including antiques, hot rods, muscle cars, exotics, rat rods, custom cars, fire trucks, and a spectacular array of Corvettes spanning all years. Vehicle owners can register their prized wheels for a fee of $20 per car from 9 am to 12 pm, with the added perk of free goody bags and commemorative Dash Plaques for the first 100 registrations. And fear not, spectators – admission is absolutely free!

The highlight of the day comes at 2 PM when trophies will be bestowed upon the cream of the automotive crop. The top 50 vehicles in the pre-2000 category and the top 6 in the 2000-2024 category, as determined by the votes of participants, will receive well-deserved accolades, including coveted titles like Best of Show, People’s Choice, and Best Club Participation.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Attendees can indulge in delicious offerings from food trucks, peruse offerings from local artisans, and groove to the tunes of oldies music. Door prizes, giveaways, and raffles – including a thrilling 50/50 raffle – are sure to keep the excitement levels high. And for those with a heart for furry companions, the event offers the chance to meet adoptable shelter dogs and contribute to their well-being by donating a package of new waste (poop) bags, earning a free door prize ticket in the process.

For further details, interested parties can reach out to Show Co-Directors Ruth Napolitano and Dawn Burnham at Shelterhelp@FriendsRI.org or visit friendsri.org.

Produced by Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter, an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the event’s proceeds will be channeled towards supporting homeless cats and dogs at the Warwick Animal Shelter. Donations are not just appreciated; they’re tax-deductible, as allowed by law. Because every animal deserves a second chance, and every car enthusiast deserves a day of celebration.

