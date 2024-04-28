Obituary: Lucille T Dubreuil (1940-2024)

Lucille T Dubreuil, a beloved sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on April 23, 2024, at the age of 84. Born on January 21, 1940, in Fall River, MA, Lucille dedicated her life to caring for others as a Residential Care Assistant at Blenheim Newport. She cherished her family and will be missed by her siblings, Claudette Rowland, Francis Dubreuil and James Dubreuil, her many nieces and nephews and long time friend, Ann Luz.

Known for her love of travel, horses, and the thrill of playing slots at Newport Grand, Lucille lived life to the fullest. She brought joy and laughter wherever she went, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Lydia Dubreuil, and her siblings, Irene Wright, Ronald Dubreuil, and Michael Dubreuil.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 6, 2024 at 10:00am at St. Anthony’s Church East Main Rd., Portsmouth.

Burial will be immediately following at Notre Dame Cemetery, 1540 Stafford Rd., Fall River, MA.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Lucille Dubreuil, please visit Memorial Funeral Home’s flower store.

