Lila Delman Compass Sets Record For Highest Home Sale In Warwick History

Lila Delman Compass on Tuesday announced the record sale of 196 Channel View in Warwick for $3,150,000. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this marks the highest single-family home sale ever recorded in Warwick.* Nancy Cresser, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associate, represented the seller. Lila Delman Compass proudly ranks as the number one brokerage for sales over $1,000,000 in Rhode Island year-to-date, according to data maintained by the RI Statewide MLS.**

“It was my privilege to represent the sellers and their absolutely stunning Bill Burgin designed waterfront home,” commented Nancy Cresser. “Nothing pleases me more than meeting and exceeding my client’s goals and expectations by working very closely with them and providing a high level of service and expertise. Together, we had 196 Channel View under contract in 8 days!”

This Bill Burgin designed contemporary home is sited in a premier, elevated waterfront location offering 175′ of frontage and 105′ deep water dock, ideal for the boating enthusiast. Every aspect of this home reflects exquisite high-end detail. The updated, bright, “Hamptons-style” interior combines refined elegance with casual living in a timeless coastal setting. Nearly all rooms have expansive views of the bay, and nearly all have access to inviting outdoor spaces. A spacious foyer spans three stories and leads to an open concept living room, dining area and kitchen with a wall of windows allowing for phenomenal views and light. The fabulous, gourmet dual kitchen offers custom cabinetry, professional grade appliances, quartz countertops, and two large islands. A beautiful formal dining room has ample space for large gatherings. The spacious master bedroom offers stunning views, a spa-like bathroom, and access to the deck. Two more bedrooms, a full bathroom and a bonus space complete the 2nd floor. The third-floor loft has a magnificent office space. Outdoor spaces include a first-floor wrap-around mahogany deck, a huge second story mahogany deck, and stone patio offering access to kitchen with built-in grill and space to entertain everyone.

*Sale ranking representation is based on information from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS for all SFM sales in Newport County for the period of January 1, 1995 – July 18, 2022. **Top brokerage ranking based on dollar volume of sales over $1M from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS state for the period of January 1, 2022 – July 6, 2022. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.

