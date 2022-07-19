Unresponsive Nine-Year-Old Boy Pulled From Surf At Easton’s Beach Tuesday Afternoon

Easton’s Beach lifeguards pulled an unresponsive nine-year-old boy from with no pulse from the surf at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday.

A lifeguard discovered unresponsive boy floating in the surf about 100 yards from the shoreline while she was in the midst of rescuing another beach patron from rip currents.

After rescuing the victim and swimming him back to the beach, lifeguards immediately began CPR. CPR continued for 5-8 minutes until Newport Firefighters arrived and transported the boy to Newport Hospital. While enroute to the hospital, Newport Firefighters were able to get a pulse.

Newport Hospital emergency doctors and nurses then took over live saving measures and stabilized the boy so he could be transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where it is reported that the boy has a pulse and is breathing on his own.

developing…this story will be updated as details come through.

