4-year-old Rhode Island boy in critical condition after father accidentally shoots him in the head

A 4-year-old Cranston boy is in critical condition at Hasbro Children’s Hospital after he was accidentally shot in the head by his father Tuesday morning around 10am, Cranston Police allege.

He remains in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery, according to authorities.

The boy’s father, 33-year-old Michael A. Jones, was arrested on a felony assault charge after investigators believe that he accidentally fired his 9mm handgun through a wall striking his son in the head.

Jones was prohibited from possessing a gun after being sentenced to two years probation on June 1, 2022 on a felony assault charge.

More charges to come.

developing…

