Providence man sentenced to serve 14 years in state prison for child molestation

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that a Providence man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 14 years at the Adult Correctional Institution (ACI) after pleading to sexually assaulting a juvenile female victim in 2022.

At a hearing on October 5, 2023, Luis Concepcion (age 38) entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of first-degree sexual assault.

At the hearing, Superior Court Justice Maureen B. Keough sentenced the defendant to 40 years, with 14 years to serve at the ACI, and a 26-year suspended sentence with 40 years of probation. Judge Keough also issued a No Contact Order between the defendant and the victim. Additionally, the defendant is required to comply with all statutory requirements relating to sex offender registration and attend counseling.

“Sexual assault causes a great deal of trauma for victims, particularly when the victim is a child, and for this reason and others, it is chronically underreported,” said Attorney General Neronha. “But every time a perpetrator of sexual assault is held accountable, it shows other victims that justice is possible in these types of cases. I commend the victim in this case for bravely coming forward and ensuring the defendant was brought to justice. I also want to thank the Providence Police Department for their outstanding work and partnership in this case.”

Had the case proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that between September and December 2022, the defendant sexually assaulted a juvenile female victim, who was known to him, at a residence in Providence.

In January 2023, the victim reported the assaults to the Providence Police Department, who arrested the defendant shortly thereafter.

“Of the many crimes that the men and women of the Providence Police Department investigate, sexual assaults involving children are among the most traumatic to the victim and their families,” said Providence Police Colonel Oscar L. Perez, Jr. “I commend the victim’s courage throughout this case and thank our investigators and also the members of the R.I. Attorney General’s Office for their partnership during the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

Assistant Attorney General Shannon Signore of the Office of the Attorney General and Detective Koren Garcia of the Providence Police Department led the investigation and prosecution of the case.

