A Serene Retreat with Unforgettable Views: Contemporary Middletown Farmhouse Hits Market for $2,350,000

424 Third Beach Road | Middletown, RI | 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,728 square feet | offered by Residential Properties Ltd for $2,350,000.

Indulge in the mesmerizing vistas of Peabody Farmland conservation that imbue tranquility into this exquisite 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2,728-square-foot Contemporary Farmhouse. Crafted by Foster Associates and meticulously finished by Horan Building Co. in 2011, this residence underwent a comprehensive interior and exterior repaint in 2023.

The bluestone paver patio embraces a rejuvenated swimming pool, resurfaced and retiled in 2023, enclosed by fencing and flourishing greenery for utmost seclusion. Delight in garden beds, accompanied by a rose-covered shed (with potential for a future pool house/guest cottage). This setting offers an idyllic sanctuary.

The sun-drenched interior boasts crown molding and wide-plank walnut floors leading into the combined, vaulted-ceiling kitchen and family room. Maine-sourced exposed beams and two gas fireplaces create a warm and inviting focal point. Modern functionality and style intertwine with features like the farmhouse sink, custom Peter Zuerner cabinetry, and a hooded range.

The formal dining room presents more views of the expansive yard. Experience convenient one-level living in the first-floor primary bedroom, complete with an ensuite bath and a thoughtfully designed walk-in closet. A full walk-in cedar closet in the basement adds to the ample storage space.

On the second floor, discover two additional bedrooms, stacked laundry facilities, and a well-appointed hallway bath, completing this coastal gem. This residence epitomizes a harmonious blend of coastal living and sophisticated design.

