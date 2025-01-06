Alliance Française de Newport Finds New Home for French Conversations at Mozz

The Alliance Française de Newport has announced a new venue for its popular French conversation gatherings following the closure of the French Confection bakery. The group now meets at Mozz, the charming Italian espresso bar located in the Belleview Gardens Shopping Center.

Conversation sessions are held every Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and are open to all levels of French speakers, from beginners to native speakers. Both members and non-members are welcome to join for a relaxed and engaging conversation in French.

The Alliance Française de Newport’s mission is to promote the understanding and appreciation of French language and culture, as well as the historic and ongoing relationship between France and the United States. Through its educational and cultural programs, the organization serves both members and the public.

