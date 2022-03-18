Amazon Acquires MGM for $8.5 Billion

Amazon and MGM announced that MGM has joined Prime Video and Amazon Studios. The storied, nearly century-old studio—with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards—will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers.

“MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share their commitment to delivering a broad slate of original films and television shows to a global audience,” said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “We welcome MGM employees, creators, and talent to Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and we look forward to working together to create even more opportunities to deliver quality storytelling to our customers.”

“We are excited for MGM and its bounty of iconic brands, legendary films and television series, and our incredible team and creative partners to join the Prime Video family,” said Chris Brearton, chief operating officer of MGM. “MGM has been responsible for the creation of some of the most well-known and critically acclaimed films and television series of the past century. We look forward to continuing that tradition as we head into this next chapter, coming together with the great team at Prime Video and Amazon Studios to provide audiences with the very best in entertainment for years to come.”

The storied, nearly century-old studio will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work. Together, the teams will provide more quality entertainment options for viewers.

MGM has a catalog of more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards, including franchise favorites such as James Bond, Rocky, and Creed, and classics such as Thelma & Louise, The Silence of the Lambs, The Magnificent Seven, and Raging Bull.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!