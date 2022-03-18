American Airlines will resume alcohol sales on flights starting April 18

American Airlines announced on Thursday that it will resume sales of alcoholic beverages on domestic flights beginning April 18.

Spirits such as gin, rum, vodka and whiskey will be priced at $9, as will wine, and beer will be sold onboard for $8. Soda, tea, water and Biscoff cookies or pretzels will continue to be provided on a complimentary basis.

“Beginning April 18, American will slowly reintroduce its buy-on-board program including alcohol and light snacks to domestic main cabin flights. Customers traveling on flights over 250 miles will be offered beer, wine and spirits,” a spokesperson said.

Airlines stopped selling alcohol and paused food sales and service in March 2020 at the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

American is the last major U.S. carrier to bring back sales of beer, wine and spirits.

