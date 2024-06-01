An Evening with Robert Bryce: Exploring the Future of Energy

On Tuesday, July 9th, 2024, Green Oceans and Friends will host a highly anticipated event, “An Evening with Robert Bryce: The Energy Transition: Offshore Wind, and the Real Fuels of The Future.” The evening promises insightful discussions on the future of energy, featuring acclaimed author, journalist, and film producer Robert Bryce.

Event Details:

When: Tuesday, July 9th, 2024, from 5:30–8:00pm

Where: Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI

Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI Parking: Available at 63 Perry Street, Newport (1/10th of a mile walk to the church). Limited parking at the church lot for those unable to walk 1/10th of a mile.

Schedule:

5:30pm: Doors open and reception with drinks and small bites on the lawn.

6:15pm: Lecture by Robert Bryce, followed by a Q&A session.

Lecture by Robert Bryce, followed by a Q&A session. 7:30pm: Closing reception.

Hosted By: Green Oceans and Friends

Robert Bryce brings over three decades of expertise in energy, power, and innovation to the event. He is the author of six books, including “A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations.” Bryce has also produced two energy-focused documentaries, including the recent five-part docuseries “Juice: Power, Politics, & The Grid.” Residing in Austin, Texas, Bryce continues to influence discussions on the critical issues of energy and power.

This event offers a unique opportunity to engage with one of the foremost thinkers in the field of energy, exploring the promises and challenges of offshore wind and the real fuels that will power the future. Attendees will have the chance to interact with Bryce during the Q&A session and network during the receptions.

“An Evening with Robert Bryce” is a must-attend for anyone interested in the future of energy and sustainable innovation. Mark your calendars for a night of thought-provoking dialogue and community engagement at Emmanuel Church.

This is a FREE event and SEATING IS LIMITED. RSVP now https://green-oceans.squarespace.com/an-evening-with-robert-bryce

