Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to host virtual conversation on climate change with Senator Whitehouse

Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) and Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) will host an upcoming virtual Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus conversation with U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on climate and environmental issues.

The forum will take place on Zoom Sunday, Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is open to the public but pre-registration is required for access and is available at this link.

The event will provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the latest environmental news from Washington, and to ask questions of Senator Whitehouse, who has been a leading advocate in the Senate for climate initiatives. Questions for Senator Whitehouse can be submitted in advance on the registration form or by email to Aquidneckclimate@gmail.com.

This is the third consecutive year that Senator Whitehouse has joined the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus for this forum.

The Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus is a community group formed by Representatives Cortvriend and Carson to give voice to the importance of mitigating and adapting for the earth’s changing climate.

