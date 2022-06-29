ART BUZZ: Artist Jessica Brilli Opens at Hammetts Hotel

By Emily Randolph

The summer art scene is truly buzzing in Newport! Mark your calendar for Friday, July 1st, 6-8pm, for the opening night of Jessica Brilli’s exhibition at the Sarah Langley Gallery within the Hammetts Hotel. Brilli is presented by Newport Curates and Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design.

“Jessica Brilli’s paintings are fresh, stylish and smart… conveying the high style cool vibe of a more mod time,” says Jessica Hagen.

Brilli, who has an BFA in painting from the University of Rhode Island, describes her style as American realism and 20th century graphic design aesthetics. Her work is inspired by her research of 35mm Kodachrome slides and old photographs from across the U.S.

“Newport Curates has had their eye on Jessica Brilli’s work for quite awhile. Her canvases evoke beautiful memories of summers past. Newport was America’s first summer resort and that said, we can’t get enough of her vintage automobiles, architecture, beach clubs and pools,” says Marie Samuels of Newport Curates. “All of these elements magically still exist here today…but somehow seeing them thru Jessica’s mind makes us swoon and crave a classic gin and tonic.”

Come enjoy an artful Friday evening at the Hammetts, where Brilli will be in residence to welcome you.

Opening Reception, July 1st, 6PM–8PM

Exhibition: July 1, 2022–August 1, 2022

Hammetts Hotel

4 Commerical Wharf

Newport, RI 02840

