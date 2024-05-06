Mariner Gallery’s Newport Plein Air Invitational Set For June 30th

Art enthusiasts and aficionados, mark your calendars for a weekend of unparalleled creativity and inspiration as Mariner Gallery hosts a gathering of nationally renowned fine oil painters in Newport on the last weekend of June.

This unique event promises to showcase the talents of some of the country’s most celebrated artists, who will converge upon Newport to draw inspiration from its iconic and historic community. Known for their mastery of classical realism, these painters will capture the essence of sea, sky, coast, and cityscapes, offering a fresh perspective on Newport’s picturesque landscapes.

The event, scheduled for June 30th, invites patrons to immerse themselves in an evening of live creativity and artistry. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with the artists, gaining insight into their techniques and creative processes. Among the esteemed roster of participating artists are names such as Frank Corso, John Cosby, William Davis, Donald Demers, Joseph McGurl, Patrick O’Brien, Sergio Roffo, Neal Hughes, Leonard Mizerek, and newcomer Courtney Collibee.

In addition to the special event in June, Mariner Gallery is proud to announce the opening of its 10th season, featuring updated works for the spring of 2024. The gallery’s collection boasts a diverse array of artworks, ranging from 19th-century masterpieces to contemporary pieces, encompassing styles from photo-realism to impressionism. With something to captivate every art enthusiast, the Mariner Gallery invites visitors to explore the complete collection online at MarinerGallery.com.

For those eager to experience the collection in person, Mariner Gallery extends a warm welcome to its galleries located at 267 Spring Street, Newport, RI, open from 12 pm to 6 pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Additionally, the gallery’s Darien, CT location at 170 Noroton Avenue welcomes visitors from 12 pm to 6 pm on Monday through Friday.

Mark your calendars for June 30th and prepare for an unforgettable evening celebrating creativity and artistic expression at Mariner Gallery. For inquiries, please contact 401.406.9531.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to witness the beauty of Newport through the eyes of some of the nation’s most talented painters.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

