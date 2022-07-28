ART BUZZ: FAMILY DAY! MIRROR MOBILES WITH ARTISTS RAVASCHIERE + MOSS AT JAMESTOWN ART CENTER

By Emily Randolph

Roll up your sleeves on Tuesday, August 9, 3:30 – 5:30 pm, at the Jamestown Art Center, where you can experiment with designing 3-dimensional reflective mobiles incorporating a variety of up-cycled materials alongside JAC Biennial artists Claudia Ravaschiere and Michael Moss. This event is FREE and for ages 3+.

The artist duo Ravaschiere and Moss created one of the 13 installations as part of the 2022 Biennial: Passages, an outdoor arts experience. Their immersive and interactive installation Like You and Me is on view on the grounds of the Jamestown Police Department.

See where your imagination will take you at this fun family afternoon.

Jamestown Art Center

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

3:30 – 5:30PM

18 Valley Street

Jamestown, RI 02853

401.560.0979

Event is FREE; for ages 3+

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!