ART BUZZ SPOTLIGHT: FLAVIO BRAGALONI

By Emily Randolph

Mark your calendars! Gallery night is Thursday, August 18th, 5-8PM, and Flavio Bragaloni will be in his studio at 73 Pelham Street to welcome you.

I sat down Bragaloni, artist and decorative painter, at Luca Mignogna’s new Italian specialty shop, Mozz Newport. While it was easy to be distracted by such beautifully presented, authentic foods – the mozzarella di Bufala is made fresh right on the premises! – I did prevail and learn more about the effervescent Bragaloni and all his talents.

Born in Rome, Bragaloni studied decorative arts in Italy, cutting his teeth on Italian movie-set designs. Specializing in gold leaf, Venetian plaster, marmorino, tadelakt (waterproof plaster surface used in Moroccan architecture) and mosaics, he has worked all over the world from Moscow to Dubai, to New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

Though he still flies all over the world, Bragaloni and his wife Stephanie Venditto, a life and career coach, now call Newport home, where they are surrounded by Venditto’s large extended family. He works on both commercial and residential projects and is the go-to for many architectural and interior design firms for specialty decorative painting and restoration. Kirby Perkins, for one, keeps him exceedingly busy, and he is currently working on a ceiling fresco at one of the privately-owned mansions on Bellevue. But you will also see his hand on other projects around town, such as mosaics for shops and restaurants.

Bragaloni loves to paint, so when he isn’t plastering or re-gilding a mirror, for example, he’s painting for the joy of it at Flavio Art Studio on Pelham Street. One wonders when he actually finds the time to do his own work, but he does. His creativity works broadly, and he often strives to deliver a political or environmental message, but Bragaloni also paints exuberant works, like the seascape currently hanging at Mozz and seen in the photo above. “Roman Summer”, 7’x4’, is a dynamic oil painting depicting life on an Italian beach, complete with sandwich and beer stands, as it was when he was a boy. A nod to modern times makes an appearance in the work with his adorable little dog, Charlie. The work is available for sale directly from Bragaloni. He is also available for commissions, large and small.

Don’t miss gallery night, always a treat with its’ relaxed and fun atmosphere. Bragaloni will there, along with neighboring studios at 73 Pelham, to show and discuss his work. Showings are also available by appointment.

Flavio Bragaloni

73 Pelham St

Newport, RI 02840

347.759.9755

https://www.fbragaloni.com

https://www.instagram.com/flaviobragaloni/

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!