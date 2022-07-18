Attorney General Neronha files lawsuits against Newport landlord, 4 others for lead poisoning

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that the Office has filed lawsuits against five R.I. landlords for noncompliance with state lead poisoning prevention laws. All of the lawsuits involve properties where significant lead hazards were found and a child was determined to have lead poisoning.

The Attorney General has now filed 17 lawsuits since the fall of 2021 against landlords who have failed to fully address serious lead violations on their properties.

In the five new lawsuits filed on July 12, four filed in Providence County Superior Court and one filed in Newport County Superior Court, the Attorney General is seeking a court order to halt further harmful conduct, remediate lead hazards, provide adequate alternative housing during remediation, and appoint a receiver if the defendants are unwilling to correct the lead violations. The Attorney General also seeks significant monetary penalties of up to $5,000 per day that the conduct continues.

As alleged in the complaints, landlords Kathleen Decosta, Francisco Pires, Fatima C. Araujo, Hoa Thi Trinh, and Dionicia Gonzalez, have – to date – failed to remediate lead violations identified by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), even though children who resided at the properties were lead poisoned.

“Landlords who prioritize profits over the health of children and the risk of lead poisoning will find themselves facing a strong response from our office,” said Attorney General Neronha. “The allegations against the defendants here, and against those in other cases we have brought, are that a landlord was notified multiple times that there is a lead hazard on their property, that a child living there was lead poisoned, and that they did nothing about it. These circumstances are unacceptable, the health consequences are serious, and strong action by this Office is warranted.”

Under state law, following a property inspection by RIDOH, landlords are given multiple opportunities to correct lead hazard violations before the Attorney General may file an enforcement action.

“Safe and healthy housing is a key environmental determinant of health,” said Interim Director of Health Utpala Bandy, MD, MPH. “Lead screenings, referrals for case management, and the identification of lead hazards in homes are all part of a comprehensive approach to minimizing or eliminating lead exposures for children. In collaboration with the Rhode Island Attorney General and other partners statewide, we are working toward our goal of ensuring that all children have the opportunity to grow up healthy and thrive.”

Bull Street

As alleged in the complaint, Kathleen Decosta owns a three-unit multi-family home on Bull Street in Newport. Following the lead poisoning of a child living in one of the apartment units, a RIDOH inspection revealed lead hazards in multiple locations inside and outside of the building. The defendant has failed to remediate the hazards following two 30-day notices of violation issued by RIDOH.

Lincoln Avenue

As alleged in the complaint, Francisco Pires owns a multi-family home on Lincoln Avenue in Central Falls. Following the lead poisoning of a child living in one of the apartment units, a RIDOH inspection revealed lead hazards in multiple locations inside and outside of the building. The defendant has failed to remediate the hazards following two 30-day notices of violation issued by RIDOH.

Chalkstone Avenue

As alleged in the complaint, Fatima C. Araujo owns a two-unit multi-family home on Chalkstone Avenue in Providence. Following the lead poisoning of children living in one of the apartment units, a RIDOH inspection revealed lead hazards in multiple locations inside and outside of the building. The defendant has failed to remediate the hazards following two 30-day notices of violation issued by RIDOH.

Curtis Street

As alleged in the complaint, Hoa Thi Trinh owns a three-unit multi-family home on Curtis Street in Providence. Following the lead poisoning of a child living in one of the apartment units, a RIDOH inspection revealed lead hazards in multiple locations inside and outside of the building. The defendant has failed to remediate the hazards following two 30-day notices of violation issued by RIDOH.

Rosedale Street

As alleged in the complaint, Dionicia Gonzalez owns a two-unit multi-family home on Rosedale Street in Providence. Following the lead poisoning of a child living in one of the apartment units, a RIDOH inspection revealed lead hazards in multiple locations inside and outside of the building. The defendant has failed to remediate the hazards following two 30-day notices of violation issued by RIDOH.

Additional Lead Enforcement Action

In February 2022, the Attorney General and RIDOH issued Guidance for Local Code Enforcement on Lead Hazard Violations to cities and towns to support local housing code enforcement officers in the vital role they can play in preventing childhood lead poisoning.

On February 11, 2022, a Rhode Island Superior Court judge ordered the owners of a Providence residential rental property containing long-standing lead violations to immediately initiate lead hazard remediation following an enforcement action filed by the Attorney General and RIDOH. That remediation work is underway.

In March 2022, the Attorney General filed lead enforcement lawsuits against four Providence landlords following the lead poisoning of children at each of their properties. The cases are pending in Providence County Superior Court.

In April and May 2022, the Attorney General filed lead enforcement lawsuits against Pawtucket and Woonsocket landlords. The cases are pending in Providence County Superior Court.

Special Assistant Attorney General Keith Hoffmann, Chief of the Civil and Community Rights Unit, is representing the Office of the Attorney General in these cases.

