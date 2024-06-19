Governor McKee Announces Recipients of Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund and Site Readiness Program Grants

Governor Dan McKee and Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner on Tuesday unveiled the latest beneficiaries of grant funding through the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation’s Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund and Site Readiness Program. These initiatives aim to bolster local economies and enhance community infrastructure across the state.

Governor McKee, emphasizing his experience as a former mayor, underscored the pivotal role of Main Streets in supporting small businesses and fostering economic growth. “With these awards, we are putting Rhode Islanders to work on projects that will ensure that local business districts continue to thrive for many years to come,” McKee stated during the announcement.

The Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund awards grants competitively to municipalities and economic development agencies. These funds facilitate enhancements such as improved sidewalks, new signage for wayfinding, upgraded building facades, and enhanced street lighting within commercial districts.

Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner highlighted the broader economic impact of these investments, stating, “These programs are critical in making necessary infrastructure investments that help Rhode Island’s commercial districts remain competitive.” Tanner emphasized that these improvements attract visitors and spending, thereby contributing to sustained economic growth for local businesses.

Mayor Brett P. Smiley of Providence expressed gratitude for the funding, emphasizing its role in supporting local businesses and improving community spaces. “This investment will ensure that our city’s unique businesses have a vibrant and safe environment to thrive,” Mayor Smiley remarked.

Earlier expansions of these programs this year broadened their scope to include funding for technical assistance supporting future physical improvements and streetscape projects, covering areas such as project planning, engineering, design, and environmental assessments.

Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund Grant Recipients:

City of Cranston ($250,000) for the Arlington Streetscape project aimed at improving ADA accessibility and introducing streetscape features.

($250,000) for the Arlington Streetscape project aimed at improving ADA accessibility and introducing streetscape features. City of East Providence ($250,000) for enhancements to the Watchemoket/Warren Ave Commercial Corridor.

($250,000) for enhancements to the Watchemoket/Warren Ave Commercial Corridor. City of Pawtucket ($150,000) for the New & Improved Main Street Plaza project.

($150,000) for the New & Improved Main Street Plaza project. City of Providence ($1,250,000) spanning multiple projects including branding, lighting upgrades, and pedestrian safety measures.

($1,250,000) spanning multiple projects including branding, lighting upgrades, and pedestrian safety measures. City of Woonsocket ($150,000) to enhance “The Theatre District” with lighting and facade improvements.

($150,000) to enhance “The Theatre District” with lighting and facade improvements. Grow Smart RI ($26,000) for Phase 1 of the Main Street RI project.

($26,000) for Phase 1 of the Main Street RI project. Providence Downtown Improvement District ($119,867) for Downtown Providence Park Network improvements.

($119,867) for Downtown Providence Park Network improvements. Town of Bristol ($250,000) for Gooding Avenue Streetscape Improvement.

($250,000) for Gooding Avenue Streetscape Improvement. Town of Cumberland ($200,000) for Mill Street Streetscape Enhancement.

($200,000) for Mill Street Streetscape Enhancement. Town of East Greenwich ($343,000) for Main Street Beautification.

($343,000) for Main Street Beautification. Town of Johnston ($250,000) for Johnston Town Center improvements.

($250,000) for Johnston Town Center improvements. Town of Lincoln ($100,000) for the Front Street Corridor Beautification.

($100,000) for the Front Street Corridor Beautification. Town of Middletown ($50,000) for Atlantic Beach District Streetscapes Design.

($50,000) for Atlantic Beach District Streetscapes Design. Town of Smithfield ($285,000) for Cedar Swamp Road Sidewalk Extension.

($285,000) for Cedar Swamp Road Sidewalk Extension. Town of South Kingstown ($350,000) for Wakefield Village Improvement Project 2024.

($350,000) for Wakefield Village Improvement Project 2024. West Broadway Neighborhood Association ($50,000) for West Broadway Commercial District Planning.

Site Readiness Program Grant Recipients:

Town of Barrington ($30,000) for a Comprehensive Signage Ordinance.

($30,000) for a Comprehensive Signage Ordinance. Town of Middletown ($125,000) for West Main Rd & Coddington Highway redevelopment.

($125,000) for West Main Rd & Coddington Highway redevelopment. Town of North Smithfield ($150,000) for Route 146 Infrastructure & Economic Dev Project.

($150,000) for Route 146 Infrastructure & Economic Dev Project. Town of Warren ($155,000) for Metacom Avenue Infrastructure Assessment & Planning.

($155,000) for Metacom Avenue Infrastructure Assessment & Planning. 50 Sims, LLC ($125,000) for the 50 Sims Project renovation.

These grants mark a significant investment in Rhode Island’s community infrastructure, aiming to enhance economic vitality and support local businesses statewide.

