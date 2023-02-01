Beyonce bringing Renaissance world tour to Gillette Stadium this summer

Beyonce officially announced her Renaissance world tour on Wednesday, and she’s coming to Gillette Stadium in August.

The Renaissance World Tour, which is set to kick off in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10th, will swing through Gillette Stadium on August 1st.

Beyonce’s last world tour was “On the Run II” in 2018

click here for a full list of tour dates.

