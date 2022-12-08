Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to play Gillette Stadium in 2023

Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, two of the most loved and universally respected entertainers of all time, on Thursday announced one unforgettable evening of live music at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The spectacular one-night show marks the first time the two have performed on the same stage in New England.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning on Monday, December 12 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, December 15 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

