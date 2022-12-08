Rhode Island Fire Department Auctioning Off Used Ambulance (Perfect for Road Trips), Proceeds to Help Save Lives

With the holiday travel & shopping season in full swing, Rhode Islanders are now in the market for road trip vehicle options. The Chepachet Fire Department is currently auctioning off a 2007 GMC C4500 Horton Ambulance. This vehicle can be converted into the ultimate camper for road trips! This online auction is open to the public at municibid.com and ends Wednesday, December 21st.

The ambulance has 128,838 miles on it and features a 6.6 diesel engine, Allison 6-speed automatic transmission, OnSpot Chain System, Stryker MX stretcher (non power), and stretcher mounts. Includes full maintenance and repair records and two extra tires.

Travel enthusiasts and DIY fanatics would have a blast converting this ambulance into the road trip vessel of their dreams! Upcycling has exploded in popularity over the years, and it is now being seen all over the automotive space. Creative visionaries are now refurbishing vehicles like ambulances that are no longer being used and repurposing them by giving them a completely new look and life. The winning bidder can customize the ambulance to their heart’s desire by adding a kitchen area, sleeping area, TV, a meditation space, and more.

Why is this auction important? All of the proceeds from this auction will go right back to the Chepachet Fire Department. These funds can be used to buy new water hoses, another vehicle, helmets, and other essentials that the fire department needs to fight fires and save the lives of those in dire situations.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!