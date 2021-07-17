Binge BBQ announces closure of its Broadway location

Binge BBQ announced on Facebook that today will be their last day in business at their 12 Broadway location. The popular restaurant that opened its doors in 2016 will keep their food truck in operation.

“Today will be the last day of service at our 12 Broadway location. Our food trucks will still be on the road for all of your catering needs!!! Please email info@bingebbqri.com for all inquiries, or catch us at our next food truck festival/event. Thank you for all the support since we opened the doors in 2016 and the continued support of @bingebbq and @duckpressri!!!!!”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!