Body identified as former Woonsocket mayor

The Rhode Island State Medical Examiners Office announced Wednesday that they have identified one of the two dead bodies discovered at a home in Woonsocket on Monday, September 19th as former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard.

Menard’s badly decomposed body was discovered at her home after neighbors alerted police.

The identity of the second body has not yet been finalized and causes of death for these individuals are still pending. Foul play is not suspected.

Menard served as mayor of Woonsocket from 1995-2009. She was both the city’s first female mayor and its longest serving.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!