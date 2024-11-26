Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority Warns of Widespread Text Scam

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) is alerting customers to a growing text scam, known as “smishing,” targeting E-ZPass users. Officials say the fraudulent messages claim customers owe unpaid tolls—sometimes referencing a Kansas road—and urge recipients to act quickly to avoid penalties.

“Smishing” is a form of phishing that uses text messages to deceive victims into clicking malicious links. These links often lead to fake websites designed to steal sensitive information, such as credit card numbers or login credentials.

“We’re committed to keeping our customers’ information secure,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of RITBA. “We urge customers to stay vigilant—if a message seems suspicious, it likely is a scam. We recommend using safe methods, such as visiting our official website, to check the status of your account.”

The scam texts appear to be from RITBA, warning of late fees unless a balance is paid immediately. RITBA clarified that it does not send payment requests via text and urged customers not to click any links within these messages.

For safe account management, customers should only use the official E-ZPass Rhode Island website: www.ezpassritba.com.

If you’ve received a suspicious text, RITBA recommends forwarding it to 7726 (SPAM) to notify your mobile carrier. Victims of smishing can also report the incident to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

RITBA’s warning comes amid growing concerns about scams targeting consumers. The authority continues to emphasize the importance of remaining cautious and verifying any unsolicited communications.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

