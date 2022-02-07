BREAKING: Newport Life Magazine is shutting down

After 29 years in business, Newport Life Magazine will no longer publish their print magazine following their March/April issue which is currently with the printers.

Newport Life started publishing in 1993 and showcased all that is unique about the City-by-the-Sea, from its people and places, to its events, history and of course its distinctive lifestyle. It was published seven times a year: Jan/Feb, March/April, May/June, July, August, Sept/Oct, Nov/Dec. Plus special annual issues including Home & Lifestyles, Newport Best Read Guide, Newport Wedding, and City Guide.

Multiple sources tell us that the decision comes from the higher ups at Gannett, the national corporate media conglomerate that acquired the Newport Daily News and affiliated properties after Gatehouse Media purchased them in 2017.

This is not the first casualty since the Newport Daily News was sold. In 2018, the Newport Mercury was shuttered by Gatehouse Media. That popular weekly newspaper was first published in 1758.

This news comes on the heels of the Newport Daily News announcement that veteran reporter Sean Flynn is set to retire this week after 40 years as a journalist. Flynn was employed with the Newport Daily News for 18 years and was head and shoulders their best reporter.

Gannett Co., Inc. is a multi billion dollar American mass media holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia, in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. It is the largest U.S. newspaper publisher as measured by total daily circulation.

