New PBS show ‘RoadFood’ episode to focus on Rhode Island’s official appetizer

The third episode of a new PBS program, “RoadFood,” which aims to re-discover America’s regional culture through its iconic dishes, will feature Rhode Island and its official state appetizer, calamari.

The show is set to air on Providence PBS affiliate, WSBE, on Monday, Feb. 14 at noon. The Valentine’s Day episode will feature an interview with Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) who sponsored the legislation that gave calamari its official designation.

“It was an honor to be featured in this program that will bring Rhode Island’s cuisine to a wider audience,” said Representative McNamara, who met up with the show’s host at O’Rourke’s Bar & Grill in Pawtuxet Village to sample the dish. “The designation of official state appetizer has been a boon to both local fisheries and the state’s hospitality industry, and I’m proud to see it featured on PBS.”

In each of the episodes, host Misha Collins, will hit the highways and byways of America, exploring a uniquely American dish in each episode. Meeting local cooks, pit-masters, bakers, cafe owners, and proprietors of local eating establishments, Misha will explore the roots of a dish through these modern culinary folk artisans.

Here’s a preview of the Rhode Island episode.





