Buzzing Around Newport: Newport Community Joins VFW Post 406 in Honoring Veterans with Flagging and Remembrance Ceremony

by Colleen McGrath

The Newport Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 406 invited volunteers to help place flags on the graves of Veterans buried in Newport cemeteries on Nov. 9. Seventy people gathered at 9 a.m. to receive American flags to post on graves of Veterans in Island Cemeteries and at neighboring cemeteries.

VFW Post 406 Commander Anslem T.W. Richards stated “the simple act of flagging a grave and remembering our fallen brothers and sisters has attracted new members to our post and strengthened the post’s presence within the greater Newport Community.”

A Remembrance Ceremony for all men and women from Newport who gave their lives in war was held at noon in Belmont Chapel followed by tours of Veterans graves in Island Cemetery. It was the first time in over 70 years the Post was able to host the ceremony in the newly restored Belmont Chapel.

