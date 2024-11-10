Obituary: Thomas J. Kenney Jr. (1947-2024)

Thomas J. Kenney Jr, of Portsmouth, RI died at home November 2, 2024. He was born in Newport, RI on October 20, 1947. He was a son of the late Thomas J. and Margaret (Alves) Kenney.

Tom graduated from Rogers High School, Class of 1965. After graduation, Tom enlisted in the US Marines and served in the Vietnam War. He was a decorated war veteran and a recipient of the Purple Heart. After returning home, he worked as a carpenter for the Newport Restoration Foundation. In 1976, following in his father’s footsteps, he joined the Newport Fire Department. In 2004, after 28 years of service Tom retired as Captain with the department.

During his retirement, Tom enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends, and was an animal lover. A carpenter by trade, he was always curious and wanted to know how everything worked.

He was a brother of the late William “Billy” Kenney and Rosemary Angelo. He is survived by his sister Diane Hilaire. Tom will be missed by his many friends.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, November 12 from 4:00-6:00 PM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Graveside service with Military Honors will be held Wednesday, November 13 at 11:00 AM in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s memory may be made to the Newport Fire Department Rescue Fund, 21 W. Marlborough St, Newport, RI 02840.

