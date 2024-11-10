Late Heroics Lift Salve Regina Over WPI in 21-14 Thriller

In a game marked by fourth-quarter drama and clutch performances, Salve Regina University stormed back to snatch a thrilling 21-14 win over WPI in NEWMAC football action on Saturday. The victory elevates the Seahawks to 5-4 overall (4-2 in conference), while the Engineers fall to 5-4 (3-3 in the NEWMAC).

Trailing 14-7 entering the final quarter, Salve Regina orchestrated a late comeback led by quarterback Anthony Bellizzi. The South Windsor, Conn., native found Josh Letellier for two critical touchdown passes, including the game-winner with just 24 seconds left on the clock. Letellier, a junior from Groton Long Point, Conn., made two highlight-reel catches in the quarter, shrugging off defenders and drawing pass interference flags that were ultimately declined.

Bellizzi turned in a stellar performance, completing 16 of 26 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Letellier caught seven of those passes, racking up 158 yards and both of Salve Regina’s receiving touchdowns. Running back Justan Luzzi was a force on the ground, grinding out 101 yards on 23 carries, including an 18-yard touchdown burst that opened the scoring. Luzzi’s effort marked his fourth consecutive game with 100 or more rushing yards.

On defense, Nick Bostrom led the charge with six tackles and a sack, while Jack Zingaro delivered a crucial interception and added two pass breakups.

The scoring opened in the second quarter when Luzzi broke free for an 18-yard touchdown run after a key interception by Mark Sokk. WPI answered late in the half with a 96-yard drive capped by a 14-yard rushing score from quarterback Mike Ingraffia, sending the teams into halftime tied at 7-7.

Following a defensive stalemate in the third quarter, WPI broke through with an 8-play, 77-yard drive that ended in a 10-yard touchdown run by John Chau, giving the Engineers a 14-7 lead.

Salve Regina responded early in the fourth quarter with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Bellizzi to Letellier, knotting the score at 14 apiece. With time winding down, the Seahawks staged a final push, capped by Bellizzi’s 15-yard strike to Letellier in tight coverage to seal the game. WPI’s last drive ended abruptly when Zingaro intercepted Ingraffia, clinching the victory for Salve Regina.

For WPI, Ingraffia finished 16-of-34 passing for 171 yards, adding 48 rushing yards and a touchdown. Chau powered the ground attack with 95 yards on 19 carries and the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter. Receiver Jay Mezzo chipped in with six catches for 67 yards.

Defensively, Gavin Chieff had a standout performance for WPI, tallying a career-high 19 tackles and an interception. Frankie Polito added eight tackles, while Michael Duggan recorded a sack.

With one game left in the 2024 season, both teams will close out their campaigns on November 16 at noon. WPI will host MIT, while Salve Regina will welcome Norwich in their season finale.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

